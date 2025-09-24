Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.4167.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Get Personalis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Personalis

Personalis Price Performance

PSNL stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $541.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.76. Personalis has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $7.79.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative net margin of 113.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The business had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million. Personalis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Personalis

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Personalis during the second quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Personalis during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Personalis during the second quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Personalis by 406.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new position in Personalis during the second quarter worth $66,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.