Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Greif from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Greif from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Greif from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Greif from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

In related news, SVP Kimberly Anne Kellermann sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $610,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,838.24. This represents a 71.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,631.76. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,741 shares of company stock worth $4,596,852. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Greif by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,797,000 after acquiring an additional 55,948 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Greif by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,832 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Greif by 54.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 366,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,015,000 after buying an additional 128,880 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Greif by 0.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 312,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 23.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 40,813 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE GEF opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.11. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $73.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.23 million. Greif had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 3.52%.The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greif will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.11%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

