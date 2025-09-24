The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.6667.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th.

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $1,241,851.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 269,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,971,051.32. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.06, for a total transaction of $120,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,567.12. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,730. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 755.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,928,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $166.76 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $118.73 and a twelve month high of $174.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.340-6.460 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.54%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

