Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.6667.

INFA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Informatica from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Informatica from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Informatica in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th.

In other Informatica news, CAO Francis R. Santiago sold 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $416,056.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 43,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,627.78. This trade represents a 27.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerald Held sold 70,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $1,750,385.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 198,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,205.85. This trade represents a 26.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 441,818 shares of company stock worth $10,965,526 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Informatica by 11.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Informatica by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 24,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Informatica by 51.5% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its holdings in Informatica by 1.9% in the first quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 50,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Informatica by 540.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INFA opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -620.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03. Informatica has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $407.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.76 million. Informatica had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Informatica will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

