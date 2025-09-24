Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) and Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) Head to Head Review

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) and Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Atlanta Braves and Lionsgate Studios, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlanta Braves 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lionsgate Studios 0 4 7 2 2.85

Atlanta Braves presently has a consensus target price of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.01%. Lionsgate Studios has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 31.38%. Given Lionsgate Studios’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lionsgate Studios is more favorable than Atlanta Braves.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Atlanta Braves has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lionsgate Studios has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

12.3% of Atlanta Braves shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Atlanta Braves shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlanta Braves and Lionsgate Studios”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanta Braves $662.75 million 4.32 -$31.27 million ($0.35) -130.43 Lionsgate Studios $3.23 billion 0.60 -$125.30 million ($0.67) -9.94

Atlanta Braves has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lionsgate Studios. Atlanta Braves is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lionsgate Studios, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Atlanta Braves and Lionsgate Studios’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanta Braves -2.99% -3.98% -1.30% Lionsgate Studios -6.19% N/A -1.86%

Summary

Atlanta Braves beats Lionsgate Studios on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlanta Braves

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Lionsgate Studios

(Get Free Report)

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.