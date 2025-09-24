BlackRock $BLK Holdings Decreased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 14,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,547,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 12,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.43, for a total value of $13,565,933.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 251,697 shares in the company, valued at $283,267,354.71. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total value of $20,301,321.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,617,148. This trade represents a 48.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,170.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research downgraded BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $980.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,115.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,154.07.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,131.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,171.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,121.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,015.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

