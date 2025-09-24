Fortitude Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK

Fortitude Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK opened at $83.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.12. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $85.55.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

