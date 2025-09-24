Fortitude Family Office LLC Invests $48,000 in Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $4,991,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 331,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 47,667 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

LBRDK opened at $61.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.80. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 52-week low of $57.75 and a 52-week high of $104.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.