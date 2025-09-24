Revisor Wealth Management LLC Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $79.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.35.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

