Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Acquired by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Baird R W raised Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.38.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.9%

UNP stock opened at $227.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.72. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $256.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

