GSB Wealth Management LLC Takes $363,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares in the company, valued at $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock opened at $344.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $85.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $308.84 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.67.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.27.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

