Northside Capital Management LLC Takes $745,000 Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 14.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,322,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $974.99 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $893.99 and a twelve month high of $1,227.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,001.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1,018.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.10). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.76 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,069.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.