DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, October 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has a payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

