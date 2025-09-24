Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 775368 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

ASM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research lowered Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $3.50 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.10.

The firm has a market cap of $685.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 4.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 18.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 261,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 12.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 187,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

