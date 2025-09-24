GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.70 and last traded at $36.70, with a volume of 1029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.33.

GraniteShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.5%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.69.

Get GraniteShares Gold Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares Gold Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAR. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $206,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter.

About GraniteShares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.