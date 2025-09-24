Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 212815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ITRG

Integra Resources Trading Down 0.7%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra Resources

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Integra Resources by 33.9% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Integra Resources by 48.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 50,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Integra Resources in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Resources in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Resources in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Resources

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.