14,338 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Purchased by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $141.90 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $177.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.60.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

