14,338 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Purchased by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PepsiCo Price Performance
PepsiCo stock opened at $141.90 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $177.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.60.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Quantum Computing ETFs to Know—And Why 2 Don’t Hold D-Wave
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Forget Tariffs, Landstar and West Fraser Can Still Rally
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.