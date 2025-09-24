CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, October 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th.
CTS has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
CTS Stock Performance
NYSE:CTS opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CTS has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $59.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
About CTS
CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.
