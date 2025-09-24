Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,999 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 3.7% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $9,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 492,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 223.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $48.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1709 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

