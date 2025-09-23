S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 1.1% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $83,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,779,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,130,711,000 after purchasing an additional 108,729 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,186,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,934,000 after purchasing an additional 114,843 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in S&P Global by 26.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,947,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,493,000 after purchasing an additional 614,809 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,762,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,468,000 after acquiring an additional 97,324 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,103,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $506.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.27. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.46.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

