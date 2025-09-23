TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Price Target Raised to $65.00

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Stock Up 4.1%

TTM Technologies stock opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 1.57. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $54.46.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $730.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.42 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.52%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TTM Technologies news, Director Wajid Ali purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $208,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,024 shares in the company, valued at $794,252. This trade represents a 35.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $1,011,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 101,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,353.56. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,964 shares of company stock worth $3,159,473. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 41.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 26,914 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth $375,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,505,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 346,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after acquiring an additional 23,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.