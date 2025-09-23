SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,375 Barrick Mining Corporation $B

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,375 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Barrick Mining by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,438,944 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after buying an additional 390,531 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 252.8% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,949 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 62,302 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Barrick Mining’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on B. National Bankshares raised shares of Barrick Mining to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

