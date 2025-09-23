Revisor Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,123 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. ZEGA Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $245.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $173.32 and a 52 week high of $245.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.17 and its 200 day moving average is $217.15.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.