iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 120,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after buying an additional 70,161 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 162,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after buying an additional 104,788 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,366,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Summa Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHV opened at $110.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.3876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

