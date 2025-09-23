Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.54 and traded as low as $4.48. Santos shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 380 shares trading hands.
Santos Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54.
About Santos
Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.
