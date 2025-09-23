Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Glj Research Analyst Says

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Glj Research from $19.80 to $23.49 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Glj Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 42.00% from the company’s current price.

ENPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Johnson Rice downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and twelve have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $55.66.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 5.4%

Enphase Energy stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.14. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $363.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.14 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 11.78%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Enphase Energy has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,620,632 shares in the company, valued at $49,947,878.24. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $18,580,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 38,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 45,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

