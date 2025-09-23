Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s previous close.

COLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of COLD opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -67.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $650.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 49,833.3% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Stories

