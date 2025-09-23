Analyzing Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) and QXO (NASDAQ:QXO)

Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER – Get Free Report) and QXO (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Her Imports and QXO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Her Imports 0 0 0 0 0.00 QXO 0 1 11 2 3.07

QXO has a consensus target price of $33.73, indicating a potential upside of 68.82%. Given QXO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QXO is more favorable than Her Imports.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

58.7% of QXO shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Her Imports shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.3% of QXO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Her Imports has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QXO has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Her Imports and QXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Her Imports N/A N/A N/A QXO 30.08% 1.58% 1.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Her Imports and QXO”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Her Imports N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A QXO $1.95 billion 6.91 -$1.07 million ($0.21) -95.13

Her Imports has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QXO.

Summary

QXO beats Her Imports on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Her Imports

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 16 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About QXO

QXO, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. QXO, Inc. is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

