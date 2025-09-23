Analysts Set CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Price Target at $34.71

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.7143.

Several analysts have recently commented on YOU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded CLEAR Secure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on CLEAR Secure from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CLEAR Secure from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

In related news, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $656,200.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,507.25. This trade represents a 61.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 13,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,812.80. This represents a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,027 shares of company stock worth $2,043,243 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,490,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531,161 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,322,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,999 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,027,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,051,000 after acquiring an additional 805,795 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,687,000 after acquiring an additional 497,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,320,000 after acquiring an additional 430,035 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YOU opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.63. CLEAR Secure has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $219.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 122.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. CLEAR Secure has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that CLEAR Secure will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

