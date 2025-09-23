Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $2.12 Million in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. $HHH

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Howard Hughes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HHH. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 910.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Howard Hughes by 2,290.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Howard Hughes by 14,500.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE:HHH opened at $80.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HHH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Howard Hughes from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

