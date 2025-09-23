Omega Flex, Inc. (OFLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th.

Omega Flex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66. Omega Flex has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $25.52 million for the quarter.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.