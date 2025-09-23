Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and traded as high as $17.71. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 69,221 shares traded.

Teucrium Corn Fund Stock Down 0.7%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teucrium Corn Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CORN. Group One Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 633.7% during the second quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Teucrium Corn Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 38.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 140.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 95,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 55,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 117.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter.

About Teucrium Corn Fund

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

