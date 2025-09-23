Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s previous close.

RRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Range Resources Stock Up 1.3%

Range Resources stock opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.92.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $856.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 230.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,785,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336,299 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,684,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,590,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,536,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Range Resources by 2,522.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 823,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,888,000 after acquiring an additional 792,240 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

