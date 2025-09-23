GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 514 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Putney Financial Group LLC grew its stake in ASML by 322.2% in the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $957.80 on Tuesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $964.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $376.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $762.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $736.58.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.856 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ASML’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Arete Research upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price for the company. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morningstar lowered ASML to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

