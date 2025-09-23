Annex Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,108,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 211.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $510,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance
Shares of XAR opened at $227.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $137.09 and a one year high of $228.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.40 and its 200-day moving average is $193.85.
About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
