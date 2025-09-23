4,449 Shares in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd $SHG Bought by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,449 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHG. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHG opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.96. Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

