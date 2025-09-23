Foster Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,386 Nokia Corporation $NOK

Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,386 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOK. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in Nokia by 5.7% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 40,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Nokia by 11.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 24,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Nokia by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 11.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.90. Nokia Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $5.48.

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Nokia had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 5.30%.The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Nokia’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nokia from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.52.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

