Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by BDF Gestion

BDF Gestion trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.3% of BDF Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BDF Gestion’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.89.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $583.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $527.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $577.23 and its 200-day moving average is $559.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,815.17. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,717 shares of company stock valued at $22,684,831 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.