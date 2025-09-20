Myecfo LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Myecfo LLC reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of Myecfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $69.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $69.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.24.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

