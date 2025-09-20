SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,860 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. The trade was a 18.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at $28,689,507.94. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.94.

Get Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $156.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.16 and a 200-day moving average of $161.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $149.91 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.