Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $5.45 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International accounts for about 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 74.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 56.4% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $108.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.88 and a 200-day moving average of $96.35. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $68.03 and a 1 year high of $112.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,778.65. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,501. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.58.

Get Our Latest Report on JCI

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.