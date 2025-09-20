Adirondack Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Adirondack Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of TIP stock opened at $111.44 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.04 and a 12-month high of $112.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

