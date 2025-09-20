Adirondack Trust Co. Has $163,000 Holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Adirondack Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 713,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,662,000 after buying an additional 274,718 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.2% during the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.5% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 334.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,693,000 after purchasing an additional 105,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $89.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average is $94.92. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 1-year low of $84.25 and a 1-year high of $106.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

