Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Cintas by 5.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Cintas by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Cintas by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,086,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,557,080.80. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $200.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.59. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $180.78 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.54.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

