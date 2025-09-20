The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Position Decreased by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.00.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $415.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.48. The firm has a market cap of $413.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

