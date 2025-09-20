IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 37,348 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 132.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,546 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,348 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $13,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $7,837,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group set a $280.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.77.

Boeing Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of BA stock opened at $215.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.97 and a 200-day moving average of $200.77. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.