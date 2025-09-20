Viking Fund Management LLC Has $6.99 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 67.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 44.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 21,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $1,285,244.73. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 938,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,958,704.53. The trade was a 1.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $78,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 960,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,158,310. This trade represents a 39.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,693,392 shares of company stock worth $1,568,257,000. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $132.20 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.93. The stock has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The firm had revenue of $29.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

