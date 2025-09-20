Oracle Corporation $ORCL is WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,255 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 5.5% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,984,000 after acquiring an additional 107,404 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in Oracle by 314.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 484,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after acquiring an additional 367,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $108,572,000. Finally, CBM Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $135.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the transaction, the insider owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,174,580. The trade was a 21.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,247 shares of company stock worth $22,090,505 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 4.2%

Oracle stock opened at $309.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.63 and its 200-day moving average is $195.16. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.