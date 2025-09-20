Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stock Holdings Decreased by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.3% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $156.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,007.34. This represents a 18.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,689,507.94. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

