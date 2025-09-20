Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,204,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,204,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 118,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.